Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 219,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $483.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

