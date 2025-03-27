Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,781.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 598.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

