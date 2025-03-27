David Joseph Meyer Buys 3,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 21st, David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $413.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TITN
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.