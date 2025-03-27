Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,084.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

