Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,084.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Dai Nippon Printing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dai Nippon Printing
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.