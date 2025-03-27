Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 182,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.