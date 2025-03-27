CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $17.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

CVRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in CVRx by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in CVRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 921,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.34. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. Research analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

