CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. CureVac shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 116,822 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CureVac

CureVac Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.