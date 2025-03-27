CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.08. CureVac shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 116,822 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, February 14th.
CureVac Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
