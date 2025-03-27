Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

