Cromwell Property Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cromwell Property Group news, insider Gary Weiss purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($37,735.85). Also, insider Jonathan Callaghan acquired 311,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$118,488.56 ($74,521.11). 48.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.