Critical Contrast: Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) & ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nvni Group and ServiceTitan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group $179.19 million 0.01 -$51.02 million N/A N/A ServiceTitan $771.88 million 9.79 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ServiceTitan has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

This table compares Nvni Group and ServiceTitan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nvni Group and ServiceTitan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceTitan 0 4 9 1 2.79

ServiceTitan has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given ServiceTitan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Summary

ServiceTitan beats Nvni Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

