Critical Analysis: SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SEALSQ and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk & Volatility

SEALSQ presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 40.27%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than SEALSQ.

SEALSQ has a beta of -19.08, meaning that its stock price is 2,008% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Applied Optoelectronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $20.14 million 13.71 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $249.37 million 3.90 -$56.05 million ($4.28) -4.55

SEALSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics -38.61% -22.36% -12.08%

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.