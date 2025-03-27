Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). 360,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 715,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.17).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Creo Medical Group

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Richard John Rees bought 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.28 ($1,152.67). 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

