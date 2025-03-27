CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Releases Earnings Results

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.63 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
LON CYN opened at GBX 190.88 ($2.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.08. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a one year low of GBX 164.01 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.67).
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.
