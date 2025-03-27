CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.
CPPGroup Stock Down 4.1 %
CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.
CPPGroup Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPPGroup
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.