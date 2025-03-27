CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

CPPGroup Stock Down 4.1 %

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

