Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 1,519,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 341,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 95,539 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

