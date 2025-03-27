Cormark Has Negative Outlook of MAG Silver FY2025 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 208,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 860,326 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.