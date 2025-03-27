CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $28,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,430,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

