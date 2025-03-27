CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $34,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

