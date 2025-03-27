Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Senior Officer Ryan Thomas Joseph Smith Sells 2,500 Shares

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Thomas Joseph Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$37,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,736.17. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market cap of C$343.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

