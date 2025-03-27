Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,354 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.54% of Copart worth $297,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $69,162,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Copart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

