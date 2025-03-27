Contrasting Lithium Argentina (LAR) and Its Peers

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lithium Argentina to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -25.33 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -15.85

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lithium Argentina’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Argentina and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1263 2711 3200 145 2.30

Lithium Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

