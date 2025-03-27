Contrasting EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 10.20% 33.01% 8.85% CompuMed 3.44% 6.96% 5.06%

Volatility & Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVERTEC and CompuMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $845.49 million 2.82 $79.72 million $1.73 21.65 CompuMed $6.22 million 0.81 $190,000.00 $0.17 22.35

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. EVERTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVERTEC and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 0 2 2 0 2.50 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

EVERTEC presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given EVERTEC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

EVERTEC beats CompuMed on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.