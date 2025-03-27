Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

