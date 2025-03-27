ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

