ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

