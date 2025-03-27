Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Conifer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,135. Conifer has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

