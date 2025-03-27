Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,114 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after buying an additional 2,532,519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,179,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CP opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

