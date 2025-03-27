Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 50,879 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

