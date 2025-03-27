Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,508 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 356.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

