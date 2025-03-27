Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

