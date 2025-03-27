Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

