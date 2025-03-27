Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PDBC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.