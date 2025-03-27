Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Up 37.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $17.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Concentrix

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.