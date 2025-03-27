Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,842,997.95. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Compass stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

COMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

