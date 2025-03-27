Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,842,997.95. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Compass Price Performance
Compass stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.88.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on COMP
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
