Comparing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantaSing Group and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nerdy 1 9 1 0 2.00

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Nerdy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 10.67% 88.29% 28.26% Nerdy -19.31% -47.45% -32.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Nerdy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.48 billion 0.04 $53.05 million $1.05 2.86 Nerdy $190.23 million 1.49 -$40.17 million ($0.38) -4.09

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.