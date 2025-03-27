Comparing Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Datavault AI has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datavault AI and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datavault AI -2,345.48% -1,953.50% -186.28% Lattice Semiconductor 12.00% 11.22% 9.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datavault AI $2.19 million 21.01 -$18.72 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $509.40 million 16.36 $61.13 million $0.44 137.39

This table compares Datavault AI and Lattice Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Datavault AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datavault AI and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datavault AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 1 0 11 0 2.83

Datavault AI presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,142.94%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $66.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Datavault AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Datavault AI is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Datavault AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Datavault AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Datavault AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

