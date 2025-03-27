Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 784 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,724,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 751,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

