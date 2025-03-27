Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 521 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BOX were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,997,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,021,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

