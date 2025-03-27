Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 29,443 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.25% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

