Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $18,802,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

