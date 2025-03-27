Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 14,852 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

