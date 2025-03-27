Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.