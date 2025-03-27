Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

CURB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CURB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

