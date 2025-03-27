Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 40,550 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 693,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 709,700 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

