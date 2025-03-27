Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,287 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Archrock were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 5,621.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

