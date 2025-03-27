Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMWAY opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

