Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 1,702,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 750,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.56. The company has a market cap of £44.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.56.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.