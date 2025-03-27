Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.27 and last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 269517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.71.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

