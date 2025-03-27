Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 420.3% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coffee by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Coffee Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 75,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,293. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.38. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Articles

