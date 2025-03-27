Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

